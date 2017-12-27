Boy wakes up Christmas Day to new brother

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: Jasmin Woodall and Henry Robinson with their new bub Levi Robinson and his siblings Kelvin Paul, 5, and Indie Robinson, 4.

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: Jasmin Woodall and Henry Robinson with their new bub Levi Robinson and his siblings Kelvin Paul, 5, and Indie Robinson, 4. Inge Hansen

WHEN most children were waking up on Christmas morning to find presents under the tree, little Kelvin Paul woke up to the news he had a new little brother.

Hervey Bay mum Jasmin Woodall gave birth to Levi Robinson at 7.17am on Christmas Day, just two days before Kelvin's fifth birthday.

Weighing 9.09lbs, Levi was one of two babies born on Christmas Day at Hervey Bay Hospital.

"We didn't expect him to come on Christmas Day," Jasmin said.

"But it was a lovely surprise and we're very blessed."

Just three days old, Levi has already brought plenty of smiles to his doting father, Henry Robinson, big sister Indie Robinson, 4, and brothers Kelvin, 5, and Jeremiah Paul, 3.

Carissa Hall also gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas at 3.35pm weighing 5.08lbs.