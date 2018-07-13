Menu
ROLL: Maryborough product Jacob Boyce won four straight events.
Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

Matthew McInerney
13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
GOLF: Jacob Boyce could have a mental edge at the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro-Am.

Boyce, 22, grew up in the Heritage City, and spent five years playing at the Maryborough club before his move to Caloundra on a traineeship,

It is a move that has paid dividends for Boyce, who is on a roll of four major tournament wins including three Pro-Ams.

He won the North Queensland PGA Pro at Townsville in June, and won three Pro-Ams at Pioneer Valley, Mackay and Rockhampton since.

Last week's triumph at Rockhampton, by a massive eight strokes, has the only man who has won back-to-back Pampling Plates confident of a good showing at his junior club.

"I don't get back too often, I usually only stop by to say hi to mum on the way through,” the Tim Bell-coached golfer said.

"Everything is starting to click. (Maryborough Gold Club) will never be foreign to me, I've had a few games there this week to reinvent how I play the course.”

A three-year traineeship at Caloundra was the perfect extension for Boyce after he finished high school at St Mary's Catholic College.

He admittedly didn't go well at school, and saw the traineeship as an opportunity to pick up business qualifications and experience while playing golf.

It has paid off, with Boyce enjoying one of his best years.

Along with his recent success, Boyce has qualified for the PGA Professionals Championship at Hamilton Island Golf Club in November.

Two positions at the Australian PGA Championship are up for grabs, one of which Boyce wants to make his.

"For me, the (traineeship) was a no-brainer, because the goal has always been to get to the PGA Tour,” Boyce said.

"If you make that, you obviously want to be the best.

"My goal is to wake up every day and be better than I was the day before. That's why we train every day.”

The $22,000 Maryborough Pro-Am starts Friday and concludes Saturday.

