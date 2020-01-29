Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
News

Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 1:39 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
boyne river property real estate treehouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        premium_icon ‘She loved big’: Lamington victim mourned

        News Megan Moon, who died after choking during an Australia Day lamington eating competition, has been remembered as kind, happy and outgoing.

        UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Plane crash survivors airlifted to hospital

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        News Projects worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the...

        UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman found dead on Scarness Beach identified

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead