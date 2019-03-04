Boy's nose broken in 'unprovoked' train station attack

Ashley David Thomas Cooke broke a teenage boy's nose in an "unprovoked" attack at the Nambour train station.

A MAN broke a teenage boy's nose in an "unprovoked" attack at the Nambour transit station after a group of youths denied him a band-aid.

Ashley David Thomas Cooke had been sitting with the group of three teenage boys watching a video before he made his request.

When they replied they did not have one and continued to watch their video, Cooke got up and kneed one of the boys in the face before another defended him and broke up the fight.

Police arrived to find a bloodied Cooke sitting in the gutter opposite his victim, whose friends were trying to help him as his broken nose "bled profusely".

Cooke was also bleeding, but first denied any knowledge of a disturbance.

The three juveniles told police they did not know the defendant "at all before the attack" and said it was "unprovoked".

Cooke later told police he was related to the teenagers, and that they had made insulting comments about his handicapped sister.

He said he "took it upon himself to defend his sister's honour", although he admitted she was not there at the time, she was not threatened and his reaction was "inappropriate".

Cooke pleaded guilty to public nuisance in the Nambour Magistrates Court, and had no previous criminal history.

The court heard Cooke was intoxicated at the time of offending about 8.20pm on January 23.

His victim did not wish to press assault charges.

Cooke was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond of $800.

A conviction was not recorded.