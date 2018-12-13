BRACE FOR BIG WET: Heavy rain, winds to lash Fraser Coast

DECEMBER DELUGE: Brothers Bailey, left, and Nick Dower from Urangan making the most of wet weather back in February. The Fraser Coast is set to get another downpour this weekend with rain predicted to smash December averages.

BRACE yourselves for the big wet.

The Fraser Coast is expected to smash its average monthly rainfall in one day when a "fairly significant" rain event converges over the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rainfall totals between 70-150mm for Hervey Bay and Maryborough this Sunday.

From Friday to Saturday, Hervey Bay is expected to receive between 20-50mm while Maryborough will be drenched with 20-40mm.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford said there was a possibility of damaging or destructive winds with the rainfall.

She said the conditions were fuelled by the combination of an upper low and the low pressure system from what should by then be ex-tropical cyclone Owen moving over the region.

"It is cyclone season, but the combination of a low and ex-cyclone system is a bit unusual," Ms Ford said.

"Over the Fraser Coast from Sunday to Monday, the Fraser Coast could get some pretty heavy rain and potentially damaging winds."

In December, Hervey Bay receives an average rainfall of 133mm while Maryborough receives 128mm.

Tropical Cyclone Owen re-formed as a Category 1 system over the Gulf of Carpentaria on Monday night and is predicted to track down the east coast this weekend.

By this time, it is expected to weaken to a low pressure system.

Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Brisbane are expected to be in the firing line for heavy rainfall along with Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

It's one of two weather systems that could cause havoc across eastern Australia within the next few days. A low-pressure system is also expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and supercell thunderstorms to south-east areas like Melbourne.