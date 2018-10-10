BRACE FOR STORMS: Thunderstorms, rain about to hit Coast

THUNDERSTORMS from a severe storm front moving over Queensland will hit Maryborough and Fraser Coast within the hour, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

It comes hours after a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland, including the Wide Bay and Burnett regions, was issued.

BOM duty forecaster David Crock said residents could expect anywhere between 10-20mm of rain from the storm front overnight.

He told the Chronicle the storm front was due to a combination of a "warm, moist air mass building up over the last few days" and "an upper trough passing through the region".

"We would advise people to just take care if you're near the storms as they can come with damaging winds," Mr Crock said.

A 90 per cent chance of showers on Thursday with north-westerly winds of 15 to 25kmh has already been forecast.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors and move their car under cover and away from trees during the storm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommends to keep safe and steer clear of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500