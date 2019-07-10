Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steven Bradbury’s dig at Liam Hemsworth to play him
Steven Bradbury’s dig at Liam Hemsworth to play him
Movies

Bradbury’s dig at Hemsworth over movie rumours

by Sally Coates
10th Jul 2019 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIAM Hemsworth is the bookies' favourite to play Steven Bradbury in his upcoming biopic, but the four-time Olympian reckons the hunk doesn't have the muscle for it. 

The film on Bradbury's history-making gold medal win reveals it was hard work, not luck, that resulted in the speed skater's 2002 victory after all of his opponents were taken out in a pileup.

Liam Hemsworth is the bookies’ favourite to play gold medallist Steven Bradbury. Picture: Backgrid
Liam Hemsworth is the bookies’ favourite to play gold medallist Steven Bradbury. Picture: Backgrid


"The script has been written, but the producers haven't even thrown it out to any actors yet," Bradbury said.

"Would you believe there's a market for it on Sportsbet? Liam Hemsworth is the frontrunner. I said his biceps are too big and his quads are too small."

Sportsbet also has Bradbury as the frontrunner to win Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders on Channel 10 later this month.

Bradbury will star on the upcoming season of Survivor Australia. Picture: Supplied
Bradbury will star on the upcoming season of Survivor Australia. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

biopic liam hemsworth movie steven bradbury

Top Stories

    Coast cycling group eyes moves to Sports Precinct

    premium_icon Coast cycling group eyes moves to Sports Precinct

    Council News First football and oztag players were calling it their own, now these cyclists will soon call the Fraser Coast's Sport and Recreation Precinct home

    FINISHING TOUCH: Bay's big touch carnival just one day away

    premium_icon FINISHING TOUCH: Bay's big touch carnival just one day away

    News Hervey Bay is just days away from one of it's biggest sport events

    OUR SAY: Funding to ease region's flood fears is vital

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Funding to ease region's flood fears is vital

    News This should not be a matter for conjecture or debate.