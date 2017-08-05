Brag board: season one of the best for fishing

6. Harry Miller must have been doing something right when he bagged this Coral Trout in The Straits on a Zman soft plastic prawn.

I CAN confidently say that this would have to be the best winter fishing season I think we've ever had. Beautiful cool nights and warm days perfect for fishing camping and relaxing.

The fishing in this area is second to none with such diverse range of species and wide range of fishing techniques on offer it's no wonder our local anglers have a smile from ear to ear. With the potential to catch anything from a whiting or bass to a monster GT or marlin it's our job to give you all the hints, tips and info to catch your dream fish.

Starting out with the bread and butter species such as whiting, bream and flathead the sand and mud flats are a top spot for land based walking anglers and or a great spot to pull up in the boat and get out to flick the shallows and drains.

Best results for the summer whiting are in the shin deep waters around the mangroves and the flathead vary from cruising around in the deep channels or sit right up high on the tide line. Depending on your style a number of lure or bait displays will work in those areas Try worms both beach and biodegradable prawns or my top choice is yabbies.

Some recent hot spots have been Tuan Channel and creek for summer whiting and around River Heads near the deep hole of Oyster's Rocks for flathead.

The Great Sandy Straits continues to surprise with some trophy cod catches coming in from off the ledges and drop off best using a live or whole bait to tempt the big guys.

A heavy main line, a strong leader, a 7/0 plus bait hook and hold on for the fight of your life. Best areas this week to try would be Fig Tree, Kimbackers and Tinnanbah ledges plus Deep Creek.

The Boats have been stretching far and wide across the waters chasing the reefies - The Southern and Northern Gutters are swarming with trout, snapper, cobia, blackall and reds. And over the bottom bar we've had reports of reds, coronation trout, maori cod, snapper and pearlies.

Pelagic fish continue to chase up baits the shipping channel between the island and the main land - with the Pillie ganged and floated out 5-8m behind your transom to give it a stealthy appearance.