‘Brake’ the no license cycle program

Braking the Cycle – (Back) (L) Hervey Bay PCYC – Karen Schoots, Wayne Bellamy with Linden Aston. (Front) (L) Eva Stolberg, Jessalyn Willis and Alex Sorrensen. Photo: Cody Fox

Braking the Cycle – (Back) (L) Hervey Bay PCYC – Karen Schoots, Wayne Bellamy with Linden Aston. (Front) (L) Eva Stolberg, Jessalyn Willis and Alex Sorrensen. Photo: Cody Fox

JESSALYN Willis’s future will now take off after getting her Provisional Licence with support from PCYC Hervey Bay ‘Braking the Future’ program.

“Before I started I had hardly any hours and got so nervous when driving a car,” Ms Willis said.

“Now with the PCYC driving program I got my license and it will help me get a job and study at university.”

The volunteer driver mentor program is designed to support learner drivers without access to a supervisor or registered vehicle.

The program is to provide young people with increased employment opportunities, community connection and driver education.

Project Co-ordinator Wayne Bellamy said they had three cars available with two automatics and one manual.

“It's a very rewarding program and open to 16 to 25 year olds and there is a criteria to join,” he said.

For more information phone 4124 5211