‘Brake’ the no license cycle program
JESSALYN Willis’s future will now take off after getting her Provisional Licence with support from PCYC Hervey Bay ‘Braking the Future’ program.
“Before I started I had hardly any hours and got so nervous when driving a car,” Ms Willis said.
“Now with the PCYC driving program I got my license and it will help me get a job and study at university.”
The volunteer driver mentor program is designed to support learner drivers without access to a supervisor or registered vehicle.
The program is to provide young people with increased employment opportunities, community connection and driver education.
Project Co-ordinator Wayne Bellamy said they had three cars available with two automatics and one manual.
“It's a very rewarding program and open to 16 to 25 year olds and there is a criteria to join,” he said.
For more information phone 4124 5211