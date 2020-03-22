Brakes put on Bay go-kart track

THE chequered flag has been temporarily waved for Hervey Bay Go-Kart Track as the latest business to close its doors due to coronavirus health concerns.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Hervey Bay Go-Kart Track stated given the current situation, it was decided it was not worth the risk to customers and its staff to continue operating.

It also stated it will be closed until May and maybe longer depending on the situation at the time.

Hervey Bay Go-Karts stated it was not a decision to be made lightly but there was not much it could do with the current COVID-19 situation and hoped the public understood.

However it was not all doom and gloom for the popular business on the Corner Scrub Hill Road stating it will be back and for all customers to stay safe and see them back when the situation is better.