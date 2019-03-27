Brand to headline second annual Bush to Bay event

COUNTING DOWN: Adam Brand will headline this year's Bush to Bay festival.

COUNTING DOWN: Adam Brand will headline this year's Bush to Bay festival.

AFTER making its debut to the Hervey Bay community last year, Bush to Bay is set to return with some of the nation's finest country music in tow.

Taking over the Bay Central Tavern once again, the outdoor precinct festival is expected to attract about 3000 country music enthusiasts on Saturday July 13 lead by veteran of the style, Adam Brand.

The one-day bush affair will also feature the Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.

Wanna-be country music artists in the crowd will also have their chance to belt out their favourite songs with the Wild West Karaoke Band on hand to perform all the hits.

After the success of the inaugural event last year, Bush to Bay will also showcase the region's culinary talents including craft beers, local fare, a mechanical bull, shooting gallery and a whip cracking exhibition.

Bay Central Tavern's Paul Limbrick said the business couldn't wait to have Bush to Bay back for another year.

"Showcasing the finest Fraser Coast has to offer while being treated to some of Australia's best country music is such an exciting date for the community," he said.

"We're so excited to have it all go down again this year at the Bay Central Tavern."

Last year's event was headlined by Australian music stars Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll and attracted around 2000 revellers.

Tickets go on sale April 4 via Oztix at 9am, but early birds can nab $20 off this Thursday.

To gain access to the Early Bird tickets, all attendees have to do is RSVP to the Bush to Bay Facebook event.