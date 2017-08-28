Branded Bay business trailer gone missing

A TRAILER, which has the name and contact details of the business it belongs to, is believed to have been stolen.

MJC Master Painters employees were doing a job in Wondunna when the trailor went missing.

"It appears someone attended the job site and stole the trailer," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"It's a tradey tool-box trailer, and has a business name and contact details on each side."

The trailer has license plate number DZ 5137.

Anyone with information should call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.