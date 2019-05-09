Brass is back at the Brolga

TOP BRASS: Maryborough Federal Band marched in Kent Street towards the Bazaar Street intersection in 1947.

IT HAS been 100 years in the making, but the Maryborough Brass are coming back to the Brolga.

Bands from Toowoomba, the Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg will join the band in weekend of brilliant brass music to celebrate their centenary.

Maryborough Brass Band secretary Julie Arthur said there would be a meet and greet, gala event, memorabilia displays and a concert.

She said the band had a long standing history with the Brolga and with the community.

"The original band, the Maryborough Federal Band Queensland was a very strong contesting band," Julie said.

"It was a big thing when they came home from championships, the Chronicle would always do a story following their success.

"When you read the stories in the Chronicle after the band came back from competition - the support they got from the people in the community who would come out to see them just because they had won.

"They were the top of their field."

The Maryborough Federal Band were winners B-grade Championships of Australia at the Bundaberg Easter Contest in 1939. contributed

Some acclaimed wins included A-grade champions of Australia in 1947, 1952, 1960; A-grade champions of Queensland in 1946, '47, '50, '51, '52, '59, '60.

Julie's affiliation was through her father Alwyn Silvester, who started with the band at a very young age playing the kettle drums and played until he died.

Julie became secretary in 2015 and with the influx of members and a dedicated conductor the band has flourished.

"Our conductor Greg Aitken, from Brisbane Brass, comes up every fortnight from Brisbane since 2015," she said.

"We have 32 members - some younger school children who want to further their music studies and some of our former members. We are really happy with the commitment people have put in."

Mr Aitken said the Maryborough Brass had a very special history.

He has been coming to the Heritage City since the start of the Best of Brass competitions 27 years ago.

"The history of the band is pretty legendary," Greg said.

"They were very successful as a contesting band especially through the '50s and '60s.

"Conductor JJ Kelly one of Australia's legends and was conductor for several years and was predominantly the success for them."

The Maryborough Federal Band in 1952 with JJ Kelly (fifth from left seated), Alwyn Silvester (top second left) and Cliff Nichols (second row, third from right). contributed

Greg said they were looking to enter a competition in September which would be their first since 2012.

"It will be good to see how the other bands are going - see how our band measures up," he said.

"When I started four years ago there were only 11 members. We are a success story."

The Brilliant Brass Gala will be held from 7pm on Saturday, May 18. Tickets are $30 and $25.

The Festival of Band will perform from 10am on Sunday, May 19. Tickets are $15 and $10.

Bookings at ourfraser coast.com.au/brolga-theatre.