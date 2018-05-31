Menu
Blake Sindel with Snr Sgt Johua Ryan (Acting OIC Hervey Bay) on one of the police motorcycles at Hervey Bay Police Station.
Brave schoolboy made honorary police officer

Jodie Callcott
31st May 2018 5:16 PM

A LOVE for emergency services, motorcycles and police dogs lead to an afternoon to remember for brave schoolboy Blake Sindel.

Unlike most children his age, Blake might not have the chance of fulfilling his dream to work in the industry.

The 11-year-old suffers from a terminal illness called leukodystrophy.

When Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow was asked by Blake's carer if he could visit the station, she didn't hesitate and recruited her colleagues to help make Blake's day.

 

"He's got a particular like for motorbikes and police dogs, so we were quite happy to show him that," Snr Const Nancarrow said.

"We've had the road policing unit come down from Bundaberg and bring two police motorbikes with them as well.

"We organised for the dog squad to be here when Blake arrived and the OSC of Hervey Bay station was more than happy to invite him along and make him an honorary police officer for the day."

Snr Const Nancarrow said hosting Blake for the afternoon was a rare event, but the team were more than happy to show him around.

"It's great to have this type of event happen and have such a special person visit the station," she said.

Blake's carer Paul Bellert said he and his family were "just trying to give him all the experiences we can knowing his time could be very limited".

"It's great to see Blake smile and his whole face lit up," he said

"His day is going to be 100 times better today after the little gesture from people in the community by spending five minutes to show him things."

