BRAVE: The moment M'boro teen faced his abuser in court

IN THE corner of Maryborough District Court, a teenage boy sat with his father by his side.

He didn't speak and never left his seat as he watched justice in action.

He's one of the the bravest people I've seen in that room.

This young man had to sit through the heartbreaking details of his sexual assault, no doubt reliving every moment as Judge Douglas McGill sentenced the man who abused him, 67-year-old Stanley William Pidgeon.

As the court heard of the night Pidgeon stole the boy's innocence from him in the safety of his own home, I looked over, observing the boy's face.

His gaze was direct and assured, never leaving that of the judge as he handed down his sentence on Pidgeon yesterday.

Understandably, child abuse survivors often can't bring themselves to face their predators and it's rare to see fathers in the gallery.

But this dad was right there to offer his son support through what had to be one of the hardest moments of his life.

And the boy's commitment to seeing justice be done is to be admired.

I do not think I could have been as brave at the age in those circumstances.

I hope he knows how courageous it was to come to court yesterday.

We are seeing more and more victims come forward to share their stories and confront their abusers and the world is a better place for it.