Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Crime

Police end search for naked man at Brisbane school

by Elise Williams
1st May 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM

POLICE have ended their search for a naked man who was reported to have entered the grounds of a Brisbane school, forcing it into lockdown, after failing to track anyone down.

Police received several calls from members of the public around 9.30am, who alerted them to a man roaming around Bray Park State High School without clothes on.

It's believed the man was also seen at a nearby aged care facility.

The man is not carrying any weapons, and all school students are safe and accounted for.

