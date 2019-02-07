Menu
Street closed as man’s body found in vehicle

by Cloe Read
7th Feb 2019 5:38 AM

A MAN'S body has been found in a vehicle on a street north of Brisbane.

Police found the 28-year-old's body in a vehicle on Viscount St, Bray Park, about 4pm Wednesday and are treating his death as suspicious.

Investigations and forensic examinations are underway to determine the cause of the man's death.

Police said as of 11.20pm, the crime scene was still active and the road may remain closed.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity are urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

