Brazen boat and trailer theft caught on CCTV

A boat and trailer was stolen from Hervey Bay Marine Services last night.

A Hervey Bay business is calling for anyone who may have witnessed a brazen break-in and theft of a boat and trailer this morning to come forward.

Hervey Bay Marine Services staff said two people unbolted and removed wire to access the yard between midnight and 1am on Monday.

The pair hooked up a 4.75m Bar Raider Alley Craft with a near-new 60hp Mercury 4-stroke on a boat trailer to a Pajero.

The theft was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows a number of cars driving past the business on the corner of Driftwood Court and Booral Road during the break-in.

Business owners are hoping someone passing by might have information to assist police.

The boat registration is TP836Q and the trailer registration is DA2565.

Police have had a forensic team at the scene today and said investigations were ongoing.

If you see the stolen boat and trailer or have any more information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.