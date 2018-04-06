Brazen intruder caught on CCTV footage at Fraser Coast home

SHOCKING footage of the moment an unknown intruder tests the backdoor of a Tinana home to see if it is unlocked has been shared on social media.

Shane Bradbury uploaded the footage on Thursday night after the home of his mother-in-law was targeted.

It has been viewed more than 14,000 times and has elicited an outraged response from the Fraser Coast community.

His wife Tara said her mum had been left shaken by the unexpected incident.

"She's okay today, but uncomfortable," Mrs Bradbury said.

"It's really scary for her, dad goes to work and she's there by herself."

Mrs Bradbury bought the security cameras for her parents about a month ago after she had her own installed at her Hervey Bay home.

The cameras detect movement and send a text message to a nominated phone, along with footage.

Mrs Bradbury said as soon as her mum received the message, she knew something wasn't right because of the length of it.

When she looked, he said shocked.

"She said 'oh my god, there's just been someone outside the house,'" Mrs Bradbury said.

The footage showed a man walk over the backdoor of the home before walking away, pulling gloves out of his pocket, and then attempting to open the door.

Unable to gain entry, he then left the property.

Thankfully when Mrs Bradbury's mum got the message, her son was with her at the home and he was able to make sure the property was secure.

Mrs Bradbury said she mum was very careful when it came to locking doors and her vigilance had saved her from anything worse happening in this instance.

She urged others to make sure their homes were always secure.

The family have alerted police who are investigating the incident.

It follows a spate of break-ins in Tinana, with the thief seeming to target retirees.

Up to $30,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen, along with a substantial amount of money, according to police.

Harvey Norman salesman and technician Robert Giddy said it was easier than people through to have a home security system put in place, with people able to do the installation themselves.

He said the Maryborough outlet sold devices, which can cost between $200 and $1000, regularly.

"We certainly sell a reasonable amount of them," he said/

"People come in and buy them because they are worried about things going missing from their properties and sheds.

Mr Giddy said the kits were as easy to install and set up as the average computer.