A car has been stolen from Maryborough Showgrounds.

A car has been stolen from Maryborough Showgrounds. Pixabay

POLICE are hunting for thieves who took a car from the Maryborough Showgrounds.

The white Toyota Land Cruiser, containing horse saddles, was reported stolen before 2.45pm today.

If you have information for police call contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE TO COME.