SMASH AND GRAB: Catherine Fennell, manager at Angus and Coote at Stockland Hervey Bay, with stock left behind after a break-in at the store. Police are investigating the alleged theft on Sunday night. Alistair Brightman
BRAZEN THEFT: Glass smashed, watches stolen from jeweller

8th Jul 2019 6:08 PM
POLICE are investigating an alleged break and enter at a Hervey Bay jewellery store after watches were stolen overnight.

It is alleged the offender broke into Hervey Bay's Stockland shopping centre about 9.40pm on Sunday by knocking in the door on the top floor of the building.

After smashing the window of Angus and Coote jewellers with a wrench, the offender allegedly stole a number of watches from the display cabinet.

The number of watches and the total value of the stolen goods is not known.

The offender was not captured on the store's CCTV footage due to the crime allegedly taking place outside the shop.

Angus and Coote manager Catherine Fennell said it would cost more money to repair the smashed glass than it would replacing the stolen watches.

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigations were ongoing. The incident comes less than a week after Maryborough's Myatt Jeweller was targeted by an unknown thief, who allegedly smashed glass and stole bracelets.

