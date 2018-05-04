Brazen thieves steal $15k of items from computer shop

RECOGNISE THESE THIEVES? Two thieves are wanted over a break-in at Queensland Computers in Pialba on May 3.

POLICE are hunting for two men who stole $15,000 worth of products from a Pialba electronics shop early Thursday.

The thieves broke into Queensland Computers on Torquay Rd about 3am and ransacked the building.

They took items including computers, tablets and phones.

Shop owner Geoff Augutis said there had been about four break-ins at the store since it opened in 2015.

"We had staff there within minutes of the alarm going off," Mr Augutis said of Thursday's break-in.

"We're incredibly disappointed.

"They look like they put a lot of effort into it. It's probably not the first time they've done and won't be the last."

Dressed in black clothing, the duo made their way inside through a smashed window.

The crime was planned, made evident by the fact the thieves wore gloves and were equipped with crowbars. The event, which was over within minutes, was captured on the store's many CCTV cameras.

Mr Augutis thanked the community and police for their quick response, and said the shop was operating as normal just hours after the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said nobody had yet been charged over the incident. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.