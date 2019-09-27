Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

BOYS OF BRAZIL:(L) Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis ready to represent Brazil at Joey's Mini World Cup.

BOYS OF BRAZIL:(L) Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis ready to represent Brazil at Joey's Mini World Cup. Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis are ready to represent Brazil in the Joey's Mini World Cup during the next week.

The Doon Villa premiership players are part of one of the teams favoured to win the under-16 division.

It has been exciting few weeks for the duo and their team mates.

After winning the Fraser Coast under-16 premiership, they followed up with a Wide Bay Champions Cup victory on Saturday.

It will be the fourth year the two players have been involved in the Joey's competition.

"We travelled to Inverell for two years and enjoyed the experience,” McAskill said.

Both believe it has helped them with their football skills and are proud that it is now played in the home region.

For goalkeeper Moustakis, it is not just about the football on the field.

"It is great to meet different people from all around and play against different teams,” he said.

Both players have one eye on winning their division while they are hoping to secure a position on next year's tour of Germany.

"I hope I am considered for selection for Germany, but if not this year, in years to come,” McAskill said.

The Doon Villa team will be joined by players from Tinana, Jets Hercules, United Warriors and Jets Spitfires for the tournament.

Their first game is scheduled for 3pm on Monday against France on field two.