Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOYS OF BRAZIL:(L) Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis ready to represent Brazil at Joey's Mini World Cup.
BOYS OF BRAZIL:(L) Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis ready to represent Brazil at Joey's Mini World Cup. Alistair Brightman
News

Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
27th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis are ready to represent Brazil in the Joey's Mini World Cup during the next week.

The Doon Villa premiership players are part of one of the teams favoured to win the under-16 division.

It has been exciting few weeks for the duo and their team mates.

After winning the Fraser Coast under-16 premiership, they followed up with a Wide Bay Champions Cup victory on Saturday.

It will be the fourth year the two players have been involved in the Joey's competition.

"We travelled to Inverell for two years and enjoyed the experience,” McAskill said.

Both believe it has helped them with their football skills and are proud that it is now played in the home region.

For goalkeeper Moustakis, it is not just about the football on the field.

"It is great to meet different people from all around and play against different teams,” he said.

Both players have one eye on winning their division while they are hoping to secure a position on next year's tour of Germany.

"I hope I am considered for selection for Germany, but if not this year, in years to come,” McAskill said.

The Doon Villa team will be joined by players from Tinana, Jets Hercules, United Warriors and Jets Spitfires for the tournament.

Their first game is scheduled for 3pm on Monday against France on field two.

doon villa fc sport fraser coast sports precinct joeys mini world cup local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'WHITE DOGS': Prosecutor slams reverse racism in cop attack

    premium_icon 'WHITE DOGS': Prosecutor slams reverse racism in cop attack

    News "If a police officer called a person of the indigenous community a 'black c---' or 'f--- off you black dog' he would be looking for another job."

    Target our hospitals have given up hitting

    premium_icon Target our hospitals have given up hitting

    Health We reveal the five worst areas for elective surgery waiting times

    Rural township keen to combat fire threat

    premium_icon Rural township keen to combat fire threat

    News A horror bushfire season is on the cards