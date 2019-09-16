Break-in hotspots: Suburbs targeted by thieves this month

THERE has been a spate of break and enters across the Fraser Coast.

There were at least eight across the region in the four days from September 6 to 10.

Maryborough Patrol Group crime prevention coordinator Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said opportunistic thieves had broken into unsecured homes as well as breaking windows and/or doors to gain entry.

"Obviously if you are planning on going on holidays or going away, give the house a lived-in look," she said.

"Secure wheelie bins and large items which could be used to gain entry to dwellings, organise someone to collect your mail and mow the yard, sensor lights inside and outside dwelling are also a good idea.

"We also encourage the community to take notes of anything out of the ordinary and consider ringing Crimestoppers or Policelink."

Eight Break and enters-

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between 2.40am and 3.40am on September 9 unknown offenders have gained entry to the games room area of the business and have stolen an air-hockey table from the area.

Esplanade Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Between 11pm on September 7 and 1am on September 8 unknown offenders have gained entry to three businesses through smashing a glass front door, and have once inside rummaged through each area and stolen property.

Torquay Rd, Pialba

At about 10pm on September 8 unknown offenders have smashed a side window and gained entry to the business. Once inside they have rummaged through the business, stealing boxes of property.

Torquay Rd, Pialba

About 9.40pm unknown offenders have gained entry to the business via a rear door, however an audible alarm has sounded and the offenders left via the same entry point.

Nissen St, Pialba

At about 1.25am on September 8 a female person has gained entry to the dwelling through ripping a fly screen and has once inside stolen personal items.

Adelaide St, Maryborough

Between 8am and 8.30am on September 9 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the business via cutting a tin wall, no entry gained.

Morning St, Maryborough

Between 6pm and 7pm on September 10 unknown persons have attended a unit and have gained entry and have stolen computers and other personal items.

Tooley St, Maryborough

Between 11am and 3.30pm on September 6 offenders have pushed a window open and gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a Playstation game console.

REPORT A CRIME

If it is an emergency or the crime is happening now, call 000.

If it is not an emergency and the crime has already happened, call Policelink on 13 14 44.

If you have any information that might help solve a crime, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.