BREAK-IN: Burglar smashes way into Fraser Coast businesses
SMASHED glass on the floor and footpath outside River Heads Pharmacy was one of the few signs a break-in had taken place.
Pharmacy owner Mark McMurtrie said he believed nothing had been taken during the break-in, during which an unknown offender had smashed their way through the glass panel of the business's front door.
Mr McMurtrie said he had only learned of the overnight break-in on Wednesday morning.
Despite the damage done to his store, estimated to cost thousands, Mr McMurtrie was still open on Wednesday, welcoming customers through a side door.
A glass door at the nearby VK's Cafe and Takeaway at River Heads Shopping Village had received the same treatment.
Cafe owner Karen Cuddihy said about $50 worth of coins had been taken when the intruder forced opened the tills but they did not take the charity tins left on the counter.
"It's only shrapnel - about $50," she said.
"They've gone through the back glass door.
"Police are still doing fingerprints."