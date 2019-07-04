Menu
Maryborough's Myatt Jewellers was broken into on Wednesday night and a small quantity of jewellery was stolen.
BREAK-IN: Smash and grab at Maryborough jewellery shop

Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2019 9:50 AM
A MARYBOROUGH jewellery store has fallen victim to a smash and grab-style break-in.

On Tuesday night the owners of Myatt Jewellers, Geoff and Rebecca Myatt, arrived at the store, located on the corner of Kent and Adelaide streets, about 11pm after being told it had been broken into.

The couple had to remain at the store until 2am while the building was made secure, while being left with a mess to clean up on Wednesday morning after the intruder smashed their way into one of the jewellery cases.

A tray of bracelets were stolen, but a post from the owners on the Myatt Jewellers page said most of the jewellery had been securely located away in a safe.

"The guy didn't get much at all, mainly made a good mess and made some damage," the post read.

The post said the business would open as soon as possible on Wednesday.

fcbusiness jewellery maryborough
