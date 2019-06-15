BREAKDOWN: How the council will beautify parks and gardens

$4.6 million will be spent on upgrading parks and gardens across the Fraser Coast in the next council budget, including some works at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens.

A RECONSTRUCTION of the Bush Chapel in the Botanic Gardens and upgrades to Fraser Island's public toilets are among the highlights of a major spend on parks and gardens in the Fraser Coast Council's next budget.

$4.6million will be allocated to improve parks and playgrounds throughout the Fraser Coast, including building new structures and play equipment and landscaping.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour confirmed a "significant” portion of the funding would be spent on progressing master plans laid out for the region's major parklands, including the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, Maryborough's Anzac Park and Queens Park.

Three new staff will be hired onto the council's open space and environment team to help keep up maintenance.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Cr Seymour said the council was determined to preserve the region's natural environment and lifestyle while ensuring there was still an active and healthy community in the Fraser Coast.

"What you're seeing here in the budget this year is at the same time as we're freezing he general rate, we're also delivering on vitally needed capital works,” he said.

"The council is committed to this community to ensuring we have a great place where people can live from their earliest days to their last days.”

As part of the council's spend on parks and gardens, $1million will be spent on building a new water play park in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

The council documents reveal the project will have a similar design to the current water play area in Mildura and include splash pads, fountains, a net platform, a sugar mill-themed element, an all-abilities carousel and a themed sensory wall.