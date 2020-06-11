A breakdown of JobKeeper numbers on the Fraser Coast

THOUSANDS of jobs across the Fraser Coast are being supported by the Federal Government's JobKeeper payments.

Demands to keep the assistance has grown, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has drawn a line under extending the support program.

Mr Morrison indicated JobKeeper and JobSeeker, the latter of which was a doubling of the dole payment, would run until the end of September as legislated and then no more.

"We will continue to provide those supports," he told Parliament.

"But I'll say this also: we're now on the road back. It's not about going further down."

In Maryborough and surrounding townships, 555 businesses has applied for the JobKeeper payments.

In Hervey Bay and surrounding suburbs, 1361 businesses had applied for the support program.

In Howard, Pacific Haven, Burrum Heads and surrounding townships, 63 businesses applied for JobKeeper payments.

In Torbanlea, nine businesses had applied for the payment.

One of those businesses was Bambooland Nursery and Parklands.

Owner Janne Nilsson said the business had coped well during coronavirus restrictions because people had focussed on beautifying their own backyards while spending more time at home.

"Gardening has been what people have fallen back on - they've been spending more time at home and are valuing their own space and their own backyard.

"They have had more time on their hands and have been making their own verandas or living rooms nicer.

"For us it's been quite positive."

Mr Nilsson, who has 17 staff, said Bamboo Land consisted of a walk-in store, a wholesale sector and a large retail sector which operated online.

"We're very diversified. Most of what we produce goes further south so people can be sitting in their living rooms and can easily have their plants a few days later."

He said that the uncertainty of how coronavirus was unfolding during March meant business was "very, very quiet", April and May were "positive".

"Because everything stopped for a few weeks in March it enabled us to qualify for JobKeeper and that allowed us to carry through with confidence."

Mr Nilsson said the end of JobKeeper payments "will have no affect on us".

"We're one of the lucky ones."

There are more than 160,000 Queensland businesses who have signed up to the scheme, which is designed to keep staff members on the payroll during the pandemic lockdown.

There are 844,000 businesses across the nation on the scheme, with Treasury estimating it will cover 3.5 million Australians.