Breakdown of COVID-19 tests this week on Coast

People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic.

THE health department has provided a breakdown of COVID-19 testing on the Fraser Coast.

In total, 24,770 COVID-19 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay.

In the past week, 2,001 COVID-19 tests took place across Wide Bay, including 1,070 at the region's three WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

At the Hervey Bay fever clinic, 530 tests were carried out, down from 629 last week, while in Maryborough 237 tests were carried out compared to 241 last week.

"High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them," a spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said.

"The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

"No fee and no referral are required.

"Testing protects you, your loved ones and the community - especially our most vulnerable. "So we urge our community: if you've got any symptoms, take the test and know for sure you're COVID clear.

"Aside from testing, we can all play a part by practising good hand hygiene, maintaining social distance and staying home if unwell."

The Hervey Bay clinic is located at the council carpark adjacent to St Stephen's Hospital and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm every day.

In Maryborough the fever clinic is at Maryborough Hospital at the entrance off Yaralla St.

It is also open between 7.30am and 5.30pm.