Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczcuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczcuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

BREAKING: $1B rail promise for M’boro train builders

Stuart Fast
13th Oct 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PROMISED $1Billion pipeline will ensure Queensland trains are once again built in Maryborough.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters in Maryborough this morning that after nearly a decade of exporting, construction work would be permanently returned to the Heritage City.

$600 million in new money will cover the construction of 20 new trains.

$1million will go towards repairing existing train carriages.

It’s on top of the $385million in already committed money which includes employing Maryborough workers to repair overseas-built trains.

MORE TO COME.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    NSW records 13 new cases

    NSW records 13 new cases
    • 13th Oct 2020 10:42 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surgery blitz promise: Round table talks highlight waiting list woes

        Premium Content Surgery blitz promise: Round table talks highlight waiting list...

        News Harrowing tales of pain and waiting lists that seemingly go nowhere have emerged as...

        TRAGIC TOLL: 6 heartbreaking deaths recorded this month

        Premium Content TRAGIC TOLL: 6 heartbreaking deaths recorded this month

        News Tributes are flowing after five road deaths and one at Double Island Point make...

        RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Premium Content RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Parenting How government assessors rated every Queensland childcare centre