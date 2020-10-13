BREAKING: $1B rail promise for M’boro train builders
A PROMISED $1Billion pipeline will ensure Queensland trains are once again built in Maryborough.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters in Maryborough this morning that after nearly a decade of exporting, construction work would be permanently returned to the Heritage City.
$600 million in new money will cover the construction of 20 new trains.
$1million will go towards repairing existing train carriages.
It’s on top of the $385million in already committed money which includes employing Maryborough workers to repair overseas-built trains.
MORE TO COME.