BREAKING: $1B rail promise for M’boro train builders

(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczcuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

A PROMISED $1Billion pipeline will ensure Queensland trains are once again built in Maryborough.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters in Maryborough this morning that after nearly a decade of exporting, construction work would be permanently returned to the Heritage City.

$600 million in new money will cover the construction of 20 new trains.

$1million will go towards repairing existing train carriages.

It’s on top of the $385million in already committed money which includes employing Maryborough workers to repair overseas-built trains.

MORE TO COME.