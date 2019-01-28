Menu
11 people have been taken to hospital following a four-car crash in Gympie.
BREAKING: 11 taken to hospital after Gympie multi-car crash

scott kovacevic
by
28th Jan 2019 12:12 PM | Updated: 12:12 PM
UPDATE 12.10PM: ELEVEN people are headed to hospital following a four-car crash near Gympie Central Shopping Centre this morning.

A 35-year-old woman suffered suspected spinal injuries in the crash, and emergency services were forced to cut the door off her car to free her from the wreck.

The crash happened at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Excelsior Rd just before 11am, with a 4WD ute ending up on its side and another car crashing into the outdoor dining area of Johnny Dees restaurant.

A QAS spokesman said eight of the 11 people hurt are in a stable condition.

Another three had more serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

Three patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and the others to Gympie Hospital.

EARLIER 11.20AM: A 4WD ute has ended up on its side and multiple people have been hurt in a four car crash in the heart of Gympie.

One vehicle has ended up in the outdoor dining section of Johnny Dees restaurant which fronts the major intersection at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Excelsior Rd in front of the Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the accident which occurred just before 11am.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Gympie Times

