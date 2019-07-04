Menu
BREAKING: $60m Howard RV lifestyle village approved

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Jul 2019 5:56 PM
A $60 million RV lifestyle village in Howard, tipped to increase the town's population by 30 per cent, has been given the green light by the council.

The Burrum District Community Association announced the Fraser Coast Regional Council signed off on the infrastructure agreement earlier on Thursday, with council CEO Ken Diehm visiting the community centre to announce the news.

The project, first proposed by Gold Coast-based company AHC Limited in 2016, is expected to contain more than 200 RV-friendly homes, 47 independent living units and a 75-bed aged care facility.

Development plans for the $60 million RV lifestyle village in Howard
Development plans for the $60 million RV lifestyle village in Howard Contributed

