Man crushed to death in abattoir accident

Jorja McDonnell
by
29th Jul 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM
A HORROR death at Western Meat Exporters in Charleville has sparked a Workplace Health and Safety investigation.

Paramedics rushed to the Charleville goat and sheep abattoir when they received a call at 1.08pm that a 46-year-old employee and local had suffered critical injuries in a machinery incident.

Police arrived on the scene about 1.30pm and confirmed the employee died about two hours later.

Newscorp understands the worker was killed in a machine designed to remove the hair and fur from goats. 

Police officers have cordoned off the meatworks and have locked down the site until the investigators arrive tomorrow.

The Charleville-based processing plant is Australia's largest goat abattoir and processes tens of thousands of animals each week.

