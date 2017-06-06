24°
BREAKING: Adani given green light for $16b megamine

John McCarthy | 6th Jun 2017 11:11 AM Updated: 11:16 AM
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) meets with India's Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani in New Delhi, India in April.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) meets with India's Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani in New Delhi, India in April.

CONSTRUCTION on Adani's Carmichael mine will begin later this year after the coal giant's chairman this morning gave the green light for mine and rail projects in central Queensland.

Chairman Gautam Adani announced the project had received Final Investment Decision (FID) approval, marking the official start of one of the largest single infrastructure and job-creating developments in Queensland history.

"This is a historic day for Adani, a historic day for regional Queensland, and a historic day for Indian investment in Australia," Mr Adani said.

"This is the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Australia and I believe others will follow with investments and trade deals.

"We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner-city streets and even outside banks that have not even been approached to finance the project.

"We are still facing activists. But we are committed to this project.

"We are committed to regional Queensland and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India."

Mr Adani said the Carmichael projects would generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with pre-construction works starting in the September quarter.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning officially opened Adani's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in South Townsville, from where the company will oversee the construction and operations of the project.

The RHQ will also accommodate Adani's Remote Operations Centre, the first time such a centre has been deployed in an Australian regional city.

Adani Australia head of country and chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said the company had already invested $3.3 billion in the project, including buying the bulk coal-handling port at Abbot Point.

Adani today signed letters of award for design, construction, operations, supply of materials and professional services.

The biggest deal is with Downer Mining for the construction and operation of the Carmichael mine.

The company has also announced in the past few weeks contracts totalling more than $150 million for railway tracks and concrete sleepers for the planned 388km standard gauge rail link between the mine and Abbot Point.

The contracts have gone to regional cities, with $74 million for railway tracks (Arrium Steel, Whyalla, South Australia) and $82 million for sleepers (Austrak, Rockhampton).

Mr Janakaraj announced a further contract for the Carmichael Rail Network linking Galilee Basin mines to Abbot Point.

This contract is with AECOM, which has a regional base in Townsville.

The AECOM deal covers surveying and design for the rail link, with the company basing 70 people in Townsville.

"We are building a line that will open the Galilee Basin, linking that massive coal reserve to markets around the world, generating power, and - importantly - generating many thousands of direct and indirect jobs in regional Queensland," Mr Janakaraj said.

"In Adani's case, it will link its Carmichael coal mine to our bulk loading facility at the port of Abbot Point from where it will be shipped to Adani's power stations in India.

"While some may be looking for ways to leave regional Queensland, we are looking to the future. We are looking to ensure regional Queensland remains a great place to live, work and to raise a family.

"To achieve that, Adani is delivering on its promise to address power poverty for hundreds of millions in India and unacceptably high unemployment in regional Queensland."

ADANI has finally given the go-ahead to the first stage of the $US16 billion Carmichael megamine paving the way for thousands of jobs in central Queensland.

Adani chairman Gautam Adani gave the "green light" for the rail and mine development overnight, as forecast by Newscorp.

After more than six years of fighting its way through the approval process Adani also announced the mine development deal with Downer Mining and rail construction will be done by Aecom, which will base about 70 people in Townsville.

"I am proud to announce the project has final investment decision approval which marks the official start of one of the largest single Infrastructure - and job creating - developments in Australia's recent history," Mr Adani said.

"This is a historic day for Adani, a historic day for regional Queensland, and a historic day for Indian investment in Australia.

 

"This is the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Australia, and I believe others will follow with investments and trade deals.

"We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner city streets, and even outside banks that have not even been approached to finance the project.

"We are still facing activists. But we are committed to this project.

"We are committed to regional Queensland and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India."

Mr Adani said the Carmichael projects will generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with pre-construction works starting in the September Quarter 2017. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk opened Adani's regional headquarters in Townsville from where the company will oversee the construction and operations of the project.

The RHQ will also accommodate Adani's remote operations centre, the first time that such a centre has been deployed in an Australian regional city.

Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said the company had already invested $3.3 billion in the project including buying the bulk coal handling port at port of Abbot Point Adani today signed letters of award for design, construction, operations, supply of materials and professional services. The biggest deal is with Downer Mining for the construction and operation of the Carmichael mine.

"But we are building more than a rail line," Mr Janakaraj said.

 

"We are building a line that will open the Galilee Basin, linking that massive coal reserve to markets around the world, generating power, and - importantly - generating many thousands of direct and indirect jobs in regional Queensland.

"In Adani's case, it will link its Carmichael coal mine to our bulk loading facility at the port of Abbot Point from where it will be shipped to Adani's power stations in India.

"While some may be looking for ways to leave regional Queensland, we are looking to the future. We are looking to ensure regional Queensland remains a great place to live, work and to raise a family.

"To achieve that, Adani is delivering on its promise to address power poverty for hundreds of millions in India and unacceptably high unemployment in regional Queensland. "To those activists who sit in creature comfort and criticise us, I ask a simple question - what are you doing for those people?"

