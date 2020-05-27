Menu
BREAKING: Air and sea search for missing Bay boatie

Carlie Walker
by
27th May 2020 4:29 PM

AN air and sea sea search is underway for a Hervey Bay boatie who went fishing on Monday afternoon and has failed to return.

A police spokesman said the 37-year-old man had left Urangan boat ramp on a 5.4m vessel, with family members becoming concerned when he didn't come home.

They reported his disappearance to police, who are coordinating the search.

The police spokesman said Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, a rescue helicopter from Bundaberg and a fisheries vessel were involved in the search.

He said if any boaties came across the man or noticed anything unusual, they could report it to Policelink on 131 444.

air and sea search hervey bay urangan water police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

