BREAKING: Air and sea search for missing Bay boatie
AN air and sea sea search is underway for a Hervey Bay boatie who went fishing on Monday afternoon and has failed to return.
A police spokesman said the 37-year-old man had left Urangan boat ramp on a 5.4m vessel, with family members becoming concerned when he didn't come home.
They reported his disappearance to police, who are coordinating the search.
The police spokesman said Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, a rescue helicopter from Bundaberg and a fisheries vessel were involved in the search.
He said if any boaties came across the man or noticed anything unusual, they could report it to Policelink on 131 444.