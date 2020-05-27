BREAKING: Air and sea search for missing Bay boatie

AN air and sea sea search is underway for a Hervey Bay boatie who went fishing on Monday afternoon and has failed to return.

A police spokesman said the 37-year-old man had left Urangan boat ramp on a 5.4m vessel, with family members becoming concerned when he didn't come home.

They reported his disappearance to police, who are coordinating the search.

The police spokesman said Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, a rescue helicopter from Bundaberg and a fisheries vessel were involved in the search.

He said if any boaties came across the man or noticed anything unusual, they could report it to Policelink on 131 444.