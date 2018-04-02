Menu
A crime scene was established at Neils St, Pialba following an alleged assault.
Crime

BREAKING: Alleged assault at Bay caravan park

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2018 12:35 PM

A CRIME scene was established at a Hervey Bay caravan park on Monday following an alleged assault with a tool.

It is believed two people entered a caravan site and assaulted an individual with a large spanner.

Police officers were called to the caravan park on Neils St, Pialba about 11.30am.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported a male victim, who allegedly suffered lacerations to the head, to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

More to come…

Fraser Coast Chronicle
