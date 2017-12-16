UPDATE: Power restored to almost 2000 Fraser Coast homes

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 12AM: Power has been restored to hundreds of home after an outage in Maryborough and surrounding suburbs.

The outage started about 11.05pm.

It is not known what caused the blackout.

EARLIER: Hundreds of homes have been left without power in Maryborough and surrounding suburbs.

According to Ergon Energy's website, 1889 customers have been left without power.

Maryborough, Tinana and Bauple have been affected.

According to the website, the unplanned outage is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is in progress.