BREAKING: Another fatal crash north of Gympie

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

Fatal crash on Bruce Hwy: The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has been dispatched to the scene of a fatal accident on the bruce Hwy.

UPDATE 4.35PM: One woman has been killed and another person is critically injured after a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy near Curra.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has arrived at the scene of the accident, where a silver 4WD and another vehicle collided near the United Service Station about 3.50pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said other patients were also being assessed at the scene.

The Bruce Hwy has been cut in both directions, and traffic is being diverted around the scene of the crash.

EARLIER 4.25PM: ONE person has been killed and several other people are being treated at the scene of a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy near Curra.

A silver 4WD and another vehicle collided near the United Service Station about 3.50pm today.

An Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said four people were being assessed at the scene.

Traffic is being delayed going north, but southbound traffic is still flowing.