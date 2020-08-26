BREAKING: Another road tragedy as woman dies after crash
A WOMAN has died after a single-car crash near Tin Can Bay on Wednesday.
The crash happened about 1.55pm on Tin Can Bay Rd in Wallu.
A hatchback vehicle lost control and left the road while driving south, impacting several trees before coming to a stop.
Emergency services attended the scene and took the female passenger to hospital.
But the 87-year-old The Dawn woman died later in hospital.
The 39-year-old male driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.