BREAKING: Another road tragedy as woman dies after crash

Carlie Walker
by
26th Aug 2020 9:51 PM
A WOMAN has died after a single-car crash near Tin Can Bay on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 1.55pm on Tin Can Bay Rd in Wallu.

A hatchback vehicle lost control and left the road while driving south, impacting several trees before coming to a stop.

Emergency services attended the scene and took the female passenger to hospital.

But the 87-year-old The Dawn woman died later in hospital.

The 39-year-old male driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

