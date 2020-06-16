Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

BREAKING: Armed man barricades himself inside Rocky business

Kaitlyn Smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30am acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

armed man australia post east st editors picks qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: Collar must come off dingo now

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Collar must come off dingo now

        News Seeing a dingo slowly starve would not be kinder

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        UPDATE: One dead, three injured in highway crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: One dead, three injured in highway crash

        Breaking At least four people have been injured

        Bay benefits from $23m spend to fight ‘terrible disease’

        premium_icon Bay benefits from $23m spend to fight ‘terrible disease’

        News ‘They do not have to face this terrible disease alone’