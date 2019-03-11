Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Armed man in siege at Paget business
Crime

Armed man in police custody after business stand-off

Melanie Plane
by
11th Mar 2019 10:28 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.22am: POLICE are now leaving the scene and staff are returning to the business.

Officers are expected to take the man to Mackay Watchhouse for further questioning.

UPDATE 11.05AM: SCENES of Crime crews have been called to attend the scene. 

Police have revoked the exclusion zone and are reopening Caterpillar Drive to traffic. 

The armed man who sparked the stand-off has been taken into custody. 

All staff at the business are safe. 

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE have taken a man armed with a gun into custody. 

No one has reportedly been injured in the incident. 

Police respond to reports of an armed man at a Paget business.
Police respond to reports of an armed man at a Paget business. Zizi Averill

UPDATE 10.50AM: DETECTIVES from Mackay CIB have arrived at the scene of a developing siege situation at Paget. 

Police have blocked access to Caterpillar Drive at Paget via both Farrellys Road the Turbo Drive. 

The man remains inside the business, which has been identified as Global Food & Wine Distribution, armed with a handgun. 

Police are continuing to negotiate with the man, who is understood to be an ex-employee of the business. 

Police respond to reports of an armed man at a Paget business.
Police respond to reports of an armed man at a Paget business. Zizi Averill

UPDATE 10.40AM: POLICE are blocking access to Caterpillar Drive at Paget as negotiations with a man armed with a gun continue. 

Daily Mercury reporters at the scene say seven police cars are on scene and have blocked access via Farrellys Road. 

The man has taken hostages.

Six employees are waiting in an exclusion zone outside the business and Queensland Ambulance Service have arrived on scene. 

BREAKING 10.30AM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a reports of an armed man at a Paget business.

Initial reports indicate a man with white hair and a white beard has presented at a business on Caterpillar Drive armed with a handgun.

The man is reportedly in the front office of the business with the manager.

All other employees are evacuating.

Police crews are reportedly 'vesting up' on their way to the incident.

More Stories

armed man mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Blood type shock during man's kidney transplant

    premium_icon Blood type shock during man's kidney transplant

    News With his kidney function dangerously low, Hervey Bay's Chris Olin welcomed the news that he was eligible for a transplant.

    Funding to bring more events to Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Funding to bring more events to Fraser Coast

    News 'All around, it's great for the region,' he said.

    CRASH: Two children injured in quad bike rollover

    premium_icon CRASH: Two children injured in quad bike rollover

    News Paramedics were called to the scene to assess the two boys.

    EXCLUSIVE: 20-year plan for Esplanade's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: 20-year plan for Esplanade's future revealed

    News A panel of up to 50 community members will come together.