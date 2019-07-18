Menu
A boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Newport earlier this week
News

BREAKING: Armed robbery suspect arrested in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Jul 2019 6:34 PM
A 17-YEAR-old boy wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Newport has been arrested in Maryborough.

Police charged the boy with serious assault, armed robbery, enter dwelling with intent, trespass, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence and stealing this afternoon.

It is alleged a 75-year-old man found the boy searching through his Defender St home in Newport about 4.40pm on Monday.

The offender, who was allegedly armed with a pickaxe, allegedly threatened the man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

When he refused, the elderly man was allegedly punched in the face before having his Kia stolen.

Police allege that same car was then used in a petrol drive-off in Gympie approximately two hours later.

armed robbery fccrime fcpolice maryborough newport queensland police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

