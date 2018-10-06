Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck
QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

Sarah Steger
by
6th Oct 2018 11:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Booyal.

Crews responded to reports of the collision on the Bruce Highway, involving one army truck, about 11.20am.

A QFES spokesman said no one was injured in the incident near Adies Rd.

He told the NewsMail Queensland Ambulance Service had attended the crash but left shortly after arriving.

Initial reports are the army truck was not carrying anything and only had one occupant, who suffered no injuries. 

The spokesman said he believed the truck had a flat tyre, which was being worked on.

The two cars, as well as the army vehicle, are not blocking traffic and the road has remained open.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

army booyal breaking news bruce highway crash fireys police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

    BREAKING: Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

    News Two men have been transported to hospital after a minivan and tow truck collided on Saturday morning

    Ladies bowl over competition

    Ladies bowl over competition

    Bowls Hervey Bay Bowls Club Ladies Section is going to the state titles.

    Meghan’s royal value is about to catapult

    premium_icon Meghan’s royal value is about to catapult

    Celebrity JUST when you thought Meghan Markle couldn’t get anymore popular.

    Meghan’s bold move during Aussie tour

    Meghan’s bold move during Aussie tour

    Celebrity The Duchess of Sussex’s first solo tour will be different.

    Local Partners