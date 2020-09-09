Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sydney flights to Hervey Bay have been cut by Virgin Australia.
Sydney flights to Hervey Bay have been cut by Virgin Australia.
News

BREAKING: Axe falls on Bay’s direct flights

Carlie Walker
9th Sep 2020 3:53 PM | Updated: 3:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FLIGHTS between Sydney and Hervey Bay have been axed as Virgin Australia's new owner works to rebuild the company's financial position.

A spokesman from Virgin Australia confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"With the changes to simplifying our fleet and ongoing subdued customer demand, we have been required to make some adjustments to our network," he said.

"We have made the decision to withdraw services from Hervey Bay for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue to review our network as travel restrictions ease and demand returns.

"If there are any guests affected by this, we will contact them to advise them of their options."

It is understood that as the company transitions to the larger aircraft, the Boeing 737, it is not commercially viable to operate Hervey Bay services in the near future with the expected demand.

Martin Simons, general manager at Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said the news was a blow, but not completely unexpected.

"It is very tough news," he said.

He said with few people flying at the moment, he could understand that from a business perspective, there was no clear road map going forward.

But he said the Sydney flights were essential for the region's tourism market.

"It is the biggest market in Australia and vital for our growth," he said.

Mr Simons said the pressure was now on to work hard on marketing the region and developing products that would show the region was a vital market and worth reconsideration.

"Right now is not the best time, there is still uncertainty," he said.

"But we are determined to show we should be the first market considered in the ones that have been dropped."

In addition to Hervey Bay, flights from Sydney to Albury, Ayers Rock, Tonga, Port Macquarie and Tamworth have also been cut.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for the October 31 state election, with postal voting starting on Monday Here’s what you need to do.

        • 9th Sep 2020 2:28 PM
        COURT BRIEFS: Incest case among M’boro appearances

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Incest case among M’boro appearances

        Crime The cases were before M’boro court this week

        UPDATE: Two-car crash slows traffic on Coast roads

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two-car crash slows traffic on Coast roads

        Breaking Paramedics are at the scene of the crash

        BREAKING: Man to face Bay court for alleged border breach

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man to face Bay court for alleged border breach

        Breaking Police arrested man, aged in his 20s, at a home near Hervey Bay