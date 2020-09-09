BREAKING: Axe falls on Bay’s direct flights

Sydney flights to Hervey Bay have been cut by Virgin Australia.

FLIGHTS between Sydney and Hervey Bay have been axed as Virgin Australia's new owner works to rebuild the company's financial position.

A spokesman from Virgin Australia confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"With the changes to simplifying our fleet and ongoing subdued customer demand, we have been required to make some adjustments to our network," he said.

"We have made the decision to withdraw services from Hervey Bay for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue to review our network as travel restrictions ease and demand returns.

"If there are any guests affected by this, we will contact them to advise them of their options."

It is understood that as the company transitions to the larger aircraft, the Boeing 737, it is not commercially viable to operate Hervey Bay services in the near future with the expected demand.

Martin Simons, general manager at Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said the news was a blow, but not completely unexpected.

"It is very tough news," he said.

He said with few people flying at the moment, he could understand that from a business perspective, there was no clear road map going forward.

But he said the Sydney flights were essential for the region's tourism market.

"It is the biggest market in Australia and vital for our growth," he said.

Mr Simons said the pressure was now on to work hard on marketing the region and developing products that would show the region was a vital market and worth reconsideration.

"Right now is not the best time, there is still uncertainty," he said.

"But we are determined to show we should be the first market considered in the ones that have been dropped."

In addition to Hervey Bay, flights from Sydney to Albury, Ayers Rock, Tonga, Port Macquarie and Tamworth have also been cut.