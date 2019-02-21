BREAKING: Banks, businesses evacuated after fire

BANKS and other businesses have been evacuated after a fire broke out behind a busy office block at Pialba.

Flames could be seen rising out of an industrial bin out the back of the Central Avenue Plaza complex on the Boat Harbour Drive side.

A fire, which broke out in an industrial bin behind a block of banks and other businesses on the Boat Harbour Drive side of the complex. Jessica Cook

Staff from surrounding buildings self-evacuated.

Police secured the scene until firefighters arrived about 11am.

The blaze was quickly extinguished. Smoke is still impacting the area.

Police are investigating whether the fire was deliberately lit.

The fire left behind a melting mess. Jessica Cook

Firefighter Malcolm McKay said a number of factors could contribute to this type of fire.

"Normally industrial bins they can either be done by a passer by or can be rubbish that was put in there hours ago but some sort of combustion it will light up," he said

"The occupants of the shops here have been affected.

'They have had to evacuate and the smoke has gone through their shops so we are going air them out for them."

Scenes of crime officers have also arrived.

More to come.