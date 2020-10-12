BREAKING: Bay big battleground for election today

FACE OFF: Labor Minister Leeanne Enoch and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington are both talking health in the Bay today.

FACE OFF: Labor Minister Leeanne Enoch and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington are both talking health in the Bay today.

THE frontline in the battle for Queensland votes is in Hervey Bay today where both major parties have health in their sights.

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is at the Hervey Bay RSL announcing an LNP Government will embark on a $300 million surgery blitz to clear the waiting list backlog.

She’s speaking with the media and several member of the community who are stuck on surgery waiting lists.

Meanwhile, Labor Minister Leeanne Enoch has arrived at the Hervey Bay Hospital to talk frontline health workers.

It coincides with a statement from Health Minister Steven Miles who this morning said the LNP’s promised surplus in just four years could only be achieved through cuts.

More to come.