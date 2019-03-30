BREAKING: Bodies of two teenagers found on Fraser Island

UPDATE: Two 16-year-old boys, both Japanese nationals, have drowned on Fraser Island overnight.

The boys were reported missing from a tour group near Lake Mackenzie about 5pm on Friday night.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving local officers, with water police and helicopters assisting in the search.

The bodies of the boys were found in water about 8.20am on Saturday.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

EARLIER: The bodies of two teenage boys have been found in Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island this morning.

The teenagers are believed to have drowned.

Police investigations are ongoing.

