Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
News

UPDATE: Work at Seafront Oval stops after bone discovered

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.15PM: The council is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a bone during the excavation of a drainage trench at the Seafront Oval.

Work at the site has been stopped and will not restart until police have given the all clear, council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

At this stage it is not known whether the bone is animal or human.

UPDATE: FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fcpolice hervey bay seafront oval
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coast music talents take the stage for leading ensemble

    premium_icon Coast music talents take the stage for leading ensemble

    News Nine FCAC students have been selected to perform at the State Honours Ensemble Program Capricornia in Rockhampton at the weekend

    This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon This week's top 10 reported house sales on the Fraser Coast

    Guides A Torquay home spent 31 days on the market.

    Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    premium_icon Z-PAC's new play is packed with murder, mystery and mayhem

    Whats On March will be loaded with laughs in Z-PAC Theatre's auditorium.