UPDATE: Boy, 6, hit by car while riding his bike

A police officer removes the boys bike from underneath the back wheel of the car in Conondale Ct, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE

A YOUNG boy's afternoon bike ride ended in a trip to the hospital after he was hit by car in a quiet suburban street.

The boy, believed to be six-years-old, was said to be riding his bike down a driveway on Conondale Ct, Torquay when he was struck.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 2.50pm Wednesday.

A nearby resident said his wife heard a bang from inside before going outside to investigate.

The man provided the boy with a blanket and umbrella to shade him from the sun and to "keep him calm".

The man's wife said she first thought the bang had come from her husband.

The boys bike underneath the back wheel of the car in Conondale Ct, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

Initial reports suggest the boy hit the front of the silver Mitsubishi Lancer before becoming caught under its rear right wheel.

Police officers told the Chronicle on scene the boy was not seriously injured in the crash.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation and treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the boy sustained knee injuries with cuts and bruises but was stable on arrival at the hospital.

QAS could not confirm if the boy had sustained any broken bones.

It is understood the child was wearing a helmet.

The woman driving the car was visibly distressed while at the scene but was not injured.

