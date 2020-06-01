Menu
RUGBY LEAGUE: Mike Ireland (right) announced the cancellation of the 2020 BRL rugby league season. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
BREAKING: Bundaberg Rugby League makes decision on its future

BRENDAN BOWERS
Shane Jones
and
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League has made the decision to cancel the 2020 season competition.

Chairman Mike Ireland announced the decision minutes ago.

The call to cancel the season was not unexpected, as reported in the Chronicle last week.

The league and clubs were awaiting further clarification from the government about the loosening restrictions before making their decision.

Further information and comments about the decision will follow shortly.

